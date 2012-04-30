The idea of blending cool jazz with heavy rock, melding “I Can See for Miles” with a touch of Miles Davis, may sound like novelty shtickand it almost is, except that the Jazz Punks pull it off without a hitch. The proficient Los Angeles band shifts easily between tempi and heaviosity, from bebop to punk in a flash, melding distant genres into something that makes sense apart from its “gee-whiz” value. <em>Smashups</em> is the perfect gift for rock fans who say they don't like jazz. Whether jazzbos who don't like rock will dig it is anybody's guess. <p align="right" style="margin-right: 0.5in; text-align: right;"><br /></p> <p style="margin-right: 0.5in;"> </p>