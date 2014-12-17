Jethro Tull: WarChild: The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition (Parlophone)

×

WarChild was Jethro Tull’s last great album, a return to songs after the band’s segue into overblown opuses. The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition includes stereo mixes of the original LP plus a glut of additional material, including previously unreleased tracks from the 1974 era (some of them interesting) and orchestral pieces intended for a never-made WarChild film. The 80-page illustrated booklet includes commentary by the always-witty Ian Anderson, who looks back on his arty youthful ambitions with a dismissive shrug.