Jimi Hendrix Rainbow Bridge

Jimi Hendrix scored his most memorable hits as an African-American expatriate in Swinging London (1966-69). Afterward, he continued playing with different musicians and recording prolifically. Two albums from his final years have been recently reissued on CD; Rainbow Bridge for the first time (albeit the contents have been out in different packages). Hippy funk meets cosmic blues and heavy rock on many tracks, with Hendrix handling his guitar with the skill of a master welder. The songs from this period received less airplay at the time than “Foxy Lady x93 and “Are You Experienced, x93 and never migrated to oldies radio, yet the best of them stand alongside his great work with the Jimi Hendrix Experience.