For the Jones Street Boys, there surely is bluegrass and country music in them thar streets of Brooklyn. As unusual as the locale might be, the sound of Overcome is convincing enough. These 12 tracks aren’t designed for puristsHammond organ and drums make sure of thatbut the quintet’s loose-limbed down-home style works as well on original numbers like “Julia Belle” as it does on shrewd takes of The Band’s “Twilight” and Bill Monroe’s “Walls of Time.” Amid the clamor of New York City, the Jones Street Boys have staked out a place of burbling mountain creeks and honeysuckle breezes.