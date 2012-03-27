Croaking isn't such a bad thingat least, not in the case of Milwaukee folkie Justin Scott's voice. <em>As the Crow Flies</em> finds him roughly divided between tragedy and triumph, sometimes within the same song. His distinctive vocal instrument sounds appropriately lived in and vaguely apocalyptic when it's just him and his guitar. When he broaches electrified blues and calypso touches, perhaps at the behest of Semi-Twang's John Sieger (listed as engineer/mixer), the results are at least as enchanting. Though lacking the pliant quaver of a more internationally renowned Wisconsinite sharing his first name (looking at you, Mr. Bon Iver), Scott's unique way of sounding well adjusted does the state's folk scene proud. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>