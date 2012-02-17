<span style="line-height: 115%;">Chicago's Kmang Kmang sometimes sound like the unanticipated convergence of alt rock and ECM jazzwith a world of other influences distilled into the mix. At the group's core is Barmey Ung, a Cambodian American who studied classical guitar, drifted through flamenco and into indie rock without losing what he learned on the journey. <em>Drifting </em>is a mostly instrumental album of gentle melodies, acoustic textures and rippling rhythms. An echo of Cambodian music can also be heard.</span>