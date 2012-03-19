<strong></strong> <p>Metal vocalist Lance King has come a long ways since his days of playing T.A. Vern's in the early '90s with the Minneapolis-based band Gemini. Over 21 years, he has fronted several other bands (most notably, Balance of Power), and he released his first solo album late last year.<em><br /><br />A Moment in Chiros</em>, a conceptual piece revolving around King's fascination with the mysterious 11:11 time-prompt phenomenon, proves his voice has lost little of its potency, drawing comparisons to James LaBrie, Bruce Dickinson and Geoff Tate. Musically, the album reflects the dramatic majesty of Dream Theater and Nightwish, with pompous keys, razor riffs, chunky rhythms and layered vocals. “Manifest Destiny” and “Infinity Divine” show off King's range, but his distracting narration slows down the album's pace. In keeping with the 11:11 theme, King is donating $1.11 from every sale of <em>A Moment in Chiros</em> to Not For Sale, an organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking and sex slavery.</p> <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>