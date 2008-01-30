By 1980 Lee “Scratch” Perry had led the way into the deepest end of duba considerable journey from his origins in ’60s ska. Chicken Scratch Deluxe Edition collects recordings Perry made for the Studio One label from 1963- 65, many previously unreleased on CD. In those years he had an easy way with the microphone, singing over always-lively yet often-relaxed rhythms and simple, melodic saxophone and trombone. There is no hint on these recordings of the sonic innovations to come, but the tracks on Chicken Scratch show the roots of this often under-recognized sonic wizard.