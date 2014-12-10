Leonard Cohen: Live in Dublin (Sony Music/Columbia)

Leonard Cohen turned 80 this fall, and thoughts inevitably turn to the endgame: How long will he maintain his stamina on stage? Live in Dublin documents a particular night on his recent worldtour, whose Milwaukee leg revealed a performer of dignity, grace and energy. Hewas likewise in good form for his Dublin concert. Cohen’s voice has sunk intothe lower registers but his presence was magnetic and his large ensemble ofmusicians envelope him in dark, rich hues. Livein Dublin includes three audio discs and a DVD, covering two expansive setsof music and a long encore, encompassing his vocation as a recording artistfrom the ’60s through the ’00s.