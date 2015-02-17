Level 10: Chapter 1 (Frontiers Records)

In recent years, Italy’s Frontiers Records has become the go-to label for veteran artists with shrinking but loyal fan bases (Yes, Winger, Toto) as well as so-called supergroups built by label President Serafino Perugino and featuring members of such bands as Journey, Stryper and Whitesnake. Among the latest collaborations is Level 10, a dark and heavy yet supremely melodic metal band featuring Symphony X and Adrenaline Mob vocalist Russell Allen, Primal Fear bassist Mat Sinner and current or former members of Helloween and Voodoo Circle. Fans of those (and similar) bands won’t be disappointed with this molten set of 12 aggressive, hook-filled songs in which American heavy metal collides with European power metal. A title like Chapter 1 suggests this isn’t a one-off project. Nor should it be.