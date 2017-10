×

A graduate of the John McLaughlin-Carlos Santana school of electric fusion-jazz guitar, Mark Wingfield is more concerned with sketching emotional pictures than flash, though he’s more than capable of explosive moments, as proven by Proof of Light . Accompanied by an accomplished rhythm section, Yaron Stavi (upright bass) and Asaf Sirkis (drums), Wingfield’s fluid fingers are all over the fretboard, finding melody, occasionally echoing raga and intimating a yearning desire for the ineffable.