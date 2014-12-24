Marvelous Mack: Give You More!!

× Expand Marvelous Mack / via Facebook

Milwaukee’s Marvelous Mack derives much of his inspiration from points south. That can be as near as his Chicago hometown, from which he cops some electric blues grind. Mack also takes from as far down the globe as Jamaica, as he gusts through bits of reggae patois. Mostly, though, Mack’s a Southern soul specialist, putting his gregariously bellowing spin on the genre with old-time melodic sensibility. Broadening his scope further, he indulges in a bit of gospel to express his spirituality and ends with a near-instrumental that crossbreeds mid-’80s Italian electro-disco with Paul Hardcastle’s break-dance lite jazz. Considering the surprise of a transplanted Milwaukeean trading in music so Southern, Give You More!! works most of the time.