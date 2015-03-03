Melissa Miller: Just Push Play

Cedarburg to Nashville is no insignificant trek on one’s way into the music business, but Melissa Miller blazed her own trail by that route. Just Push Play navigates a wide field from power pop to pop country, culminating in an eclectic sort of Americana speaking to the aspirations of thoughtful, good-humored 20-something womanhood. The guitars accompanying Miller go from Sleater-Kinney hardness to the twang of steel, but her voice exudes a hopeful sweetness that shines through to her saddest songs. Miller could easily take a path paralleling that of LeAnn Rimes, crisscrossing country and pop, not necessarily country with pop. Whatever direction she takes from here, Miller has made a promising, affable first step that portends a Play able future.