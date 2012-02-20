Mississippi Cactus' <em>The Lost Album</em>, recorded several years ago, before singer/guitarist Brian Kasprzak's temporary West Coast relocation, finds the Milwaukee band as musically diverse as their club-packing shows were lengthyand those could run upward of three hours. This set of 13 songs includes unfussy blues-rock, sludgy post-grunge metal, throbbing funk and tender balladry. Wide as that is, it all coheres into a rootsy, gutsy invitation to party. And listen closely for those moments that touch upon a certain poignancy. <em><br /><br />Mississippi Cactus performs </em><em>Feb. 24 at Club Garibaldi.</em> <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p> <p> </p>