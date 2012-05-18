<p>“World music” is often a catchphrase for exotic mediocrity. Niyaz is among the great exceptions, a trio in cosmopolitan exile, retaining their Iranian roots but seamlessly fusing the quiet ecstasy of age-old melodies and rhythms with contemporary punch and production. <em>Sumud</em> (Persian for “yearning”) is as much at home in the caravansary as the dance club. Vocalist Azam Ali rises true to the album's title; her words are Persian, and their precise definition means little when delivered with such unearthly intensity.</p> <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>