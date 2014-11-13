Outhead: Send This Sound to the King (Chahatatadra Music)

×

On their second album, the bi-coastal quartet Outhead takes the trail opened by the ’60s jazz avant-garde, but with a determination to hit audiences in the gut rather than sail over their heads. Rock elements echoing the sax-driven Morphine can be heard, along with enough melody in their saxophone cacophony to suggest Henry Threadgill at his most accessible. Alex Weiss and Charlie Gurke lead with their saxophones over the pulse-beat grooves and rolling thunder percussion of bassist Rob Woodcock and drummer Dillon Westbrook. Guest guitarist Peter Galub adds electricity on a few tracks.