December 06, 2007

Pat Macdonald hones good-old, low-end grit with sneering wordplay through apocalyptically traditional songwriting on his latest album, aptly titled Troubadour of Stomp. A one-man army trudging to the beat of his own worn boots and the rumbling distortion of sludgy blues guitar, Macdonald leads listeners to a strange backwoods delta that isn't on any maps, where he fervently summons the authentic afterlife of rock music.