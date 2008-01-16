After leaving Milwaukee for Boston in the mid-’90s, Peter Mulvey earned spare change playing in subways and on the streets. With Notes From Elsewhere, he’s in full busker mode, accompanying himself on his own crowd-pleasing songs with only acoustic guitar. Perhaps the softer environs of a bookstore or coffeehouse might be the best setting for his melodic, lyrical material, telling stories about relationships, growing older, relationships and, well, the passage of time.