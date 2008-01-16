After leaving Milwaukee for Boston in the mid-’90s, Peter Mulvey earned spare change playing in subways and on the streets. With Notes From Elsewhere, he’s in full busker mode, accompanying himself on his own crowd-pleasing songs with only acoustic guitar. Perhaps the softer environs of a bookstore or coffeehouse might be the best setting for his melodic, lyrical material, telling stories about relationships, growing older, relationships and, well, the passage of time.
Peter Mulvey
Notes From Elsewhere