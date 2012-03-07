Milwaukee expatriate Peter Mulvey, who busked in Boston as he established his career, continues to perform songs by other writers on his nationwide tours. Mulvey devotes his 15th CD to some of his favorites, lending a softly creased and folded voice to the despairing resignation of Leonard Cohen's “Everybody Knows,” the barstool lament of Willie Nelson's “Are You Sure?” and a dozen other numbers. Recorded in a white-hot session with a crack team of sidemen, Mulvey manages to make the songs his own. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>