Piers Faccini & Vincent Segal: Songs of Time Lost (Six Degrees Records)

Guitarist-singer Piers Faccini and cellist Vincent Segal met in Paris 30 years ago and have finally released their first album. Their elegantly executed collection is evidence that good ideas can benefit from a long gestation, with lyrics in several languages and music in many hues of light and shadow. Some numbers suggest art songs or Nick Drake—or even Kenny Rogers had he cut his teeth as a Greenwich Village folkie in the ’60s. The old blues song “Make Me a Pallet on Your Floor x93 closes the album.