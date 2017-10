East Los Angeles' Quetzal opens its latest album on an almost traditional note with a tuneful nod to Mexico, but the Spanish lyrics about ecological devastation aren't from the usual Norteño songbook. From there, the bilingual band moves confidently through a fiercely idiosyncratic set of original songs drawing on rock, hip-hop, R&B and elegantly elastic Latin rhythms. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>