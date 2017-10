December 13, 2007

Local group R. Mutt specializes in the kind of country rock heard on '70s top-40 and album-oriented radio. The fact that the Eagles have regrouped and are doing well on commercial country stations should bode well for the gentle jangle and mild twang that R. Mutt flexes with enthusiasm on Heptane. The band's style is also broad enough for touches of Pink Floyd and a recasting of the sort of Mexican-inspired balladry favored by Marty Robbins.