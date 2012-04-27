<span>Ravi Shankar was 91 when he made these recordings in his California home last fall, and while I don't pretend intimate knowledge of the intricacies of the sitar, to my ears the master hasn't lost his touch. Recorded with tabla player Tanmoy Bose, a longtime collaborator, <em>Living Room Sessions</em> finds Shankar in a spontaneous mood, moving lightly across his own compositions in a variety of classical Hindi stylesamong them, a tribute to his friend, the late Indian filmmaker Satjyajit Ray. The CD's title intimates that there is more to come from his four-days of home recording.</span>