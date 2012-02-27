Rick Drumm & Fatty Necroses

<span style="line-height: 115%;">Incredibly, Rick Drumm is actually a drummer. The music industry veteran recently survived chemo for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and decided to focus on “attaining some unfulfilled musical goals.” One of them was making a CD inspired in some way by his close encounter with death, <em>Return from the Unknown</em>. Recorded with a cast of respected musicians, the album revisits the fusion era of the '70s with its smooth textures, rolling rhythms, fluid solos and occasional dissonances. A portion of proceeds will go toward Strike a Chord, a non-profit that provides musical lessons and instruction to children with life-threatening illnesses.</span>