Quebec instrumental band Sagapool would be well off pursuing a career in movie soundtracks. While their clarinet- and accordion-based music has roots in Eastern Europe, the branches form sparse sonic pictures suggesting the wintry landscape of northern lands. The structure of Sagapool's compositions occasionally suggests the minimalism of Philip Glass as realized in an acoustic chamber context or the melodious lilt of Astor Piazzolla.