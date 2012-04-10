<span>The Sephardic Jews who were expelled from Spain during the era of the Inquisition brought their distinct culture to Greece, Anatolia and the Eastern Mediterranean. American-born vocalist and songwriter Sarah Aroeste explores her heritage in an entirely contemporary context with <em>Gracia</em>, bringing age-old elements of Sephardic culture into sleek modern rock. She sings in Ladino, the Spanish-rooted dialect that is the Sephardic analogue to the Yiddish of Eastern Europe's Ashkenazi Jews. The influences Aroeste draws from encompass the scope of the Sephardic world, from flamenco rhythms and guitars to Arabesque orchestrations and the vocal modes of the Middle East.</span>