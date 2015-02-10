The Soul Stirrers: Joy in My Soul (ABKO) | The Valentinos: Lookin’ for a Love (ABKO)

Sam Cooke was one of black America’s great crossover success stories in the late 1950s and early ’60s. Less remembered than his string of pop hits is the record label he founded, SAR Records.

Culling the vaults for singles and unreleased tracks, a pair of new CDs reassembles the legacy of the gospel group where Cooke was first heard, The Soul Stirrers, and one of his discoveries, The Valentinos. Cooke produced most of the tracks himself with an ear for catching the physical energy and emotional power of the performers. Although he steered The Valentinos toward the secular side of the aisle and kept The Stirrers in church, the gospel music that became the foundation and springboard for ’60s soul is never distant.

After Cooke’s death, The Soul Stirrers continued for many years and with many labels. With The Valentinos, Cooke opened the door to emerging talent. Lookin’ for a Love begins with their early gospel sides recorded as the Womack Brothers. The transition to R&B involved sprightlier melodies at first and eventually tougher textures featuring more prominent electric guitar. Included is their original version of a song famous through The Rolling Stones’ cover, “It’s All Over Now. x93 Bobby Womack emerged from the group to become a successful solo act in the ’70s.