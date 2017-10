×

Ska was a subcultural phenomenon until the “2 Tone x93 movement swept the U.K. and spilled over into the U.S. by the end of the ’70s. The Specials led the way with bouncing rhythms and a sense of fun through their gangster poses and ’60s spy movie guitars. The Specials played party music capable of assuming urgency on tracks such as “Concrete Jungle x93 and “War Crimes. x93 The Best of CD collects 20 tracks recorded from 1979 through 1984.