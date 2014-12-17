Super Hi-Fi: Yule Analog, Vol. 1: A Very Dubby Christmas

×

Brooklyn-based band Super Hi-Fi lays down solid reggae-dub-ska beats with space-age sounds, thick reverb, trippy analog delays and jazzy, upbeat horn riffs in their new instrumental release. This sprightly 10-track album offers a fresh, fun perspective on holiday classics including “Little Drummer Boy, x93 featuring an exceptional solo by Jon Lipscomb on electric guitar; a version of “Auld Lang Syne x93 that makes you feel giddy all over with palpable excitement played up by kazoos and growling horns; and a hip study of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen x93 full of distortion and wonderful trombone duets by Rick Parker and Alex Asher. The disc’s only original song, “Yule Analog, x93 is a smooth three-minute psychedelic escapade in dreamland Jamaica. Grab some friends and eggnog, find a yule log and immerse yourselves in this album of inspired seasonal favorites. Super Hi-Fi delivers.