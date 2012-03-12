Tage Sidibe & Friends

<span>Rhythm is only one aspect of African music. A close listen to Taga Sidibe reveals that different drums produce distinct tones and sounds when stroked or slapped. The sonic texture is rich. Born in a village in Mali, Sidibe was groomed from an early age to perform at local ceremonies. The tracks he recorded for <em>Wassolou Foli</em> are steeped in the communal gatherings and rites he has presided over as a chorus of drums shifts tempo through complex dance rhythms and singers call and respond to one another. You probably won't find a better new recording of traditional West African music.</span>