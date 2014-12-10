Tom & Barb Webber: Between You and Me (Fair Webber Music)

×

Folk as just two voices and a lone acoustic guitar is what Tom & Barb Webber proffer on Between You and Me . Tom’s gruffly friendly tone recalls local legend Larry Penn in resonance; he’s no slouch at the earnestness and reflection requisite for their artistry. Barb’s is an arguably richer instrument on the songs given to sly and serene sentiment. It’s easy to imagine some of the Webbers’ songs as Americana or especially articulate commercial radio country album tracks with the addition of fuller, electrified instrumentation, but there’s pleasure to be had in their spartanly robust delivery here.