Milwaukee-area musician Tom Klein gives the bum's rush to the influence of '80s soft/folk rock on today's indie sphere. His <em>At the Line </em>harkens to the real-deal male sensitivity of James Taylor and Jackson Browne. Although intended as an unplugged project for acoustic guitar, piano and Klein's clear, quavering voice, the album was fleshed out by friends on a variety of instruments, including occasionally funky bass and what sounds to be sitar. If un-ironic retro adult contemporary sounds continue to find an audience, then Klein is a star in the making.