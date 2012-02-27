Tom Klein

At the Line

by

Milwaukee-area musician Tom Klein gives the bum's rush to&nbsp;the influence of '80s soft/folk rock on today's indie sphere. His <em>At the Line </em>harkens to the real-deal&nbsp;male sensitivity of James Taylor and Jackson&nbsp;Browne.&nbsp;Although intended as an unplugged project for acoustic guitar, piano and Klein's clear, quavering voice, the album was fleshed out by friends on a variety of instruments, including&nbsp;occasionally funky bass and&nbsp;what sounds&nbsp;to be sitar. If un-ironic&nbsp;retro adult&nbsp;contemporary sounds continue to find an audience, then&nbsp;Klein is a star in the making. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>