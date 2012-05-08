Among other things, Tweed Funk is about consistency. The Milwaukee band's sophomore album again mixes blues, R&B, salsa and what-the-funk else. Singer Joseph "Smokey" Holman shouts, growls and croons like a soul man with an urge to dance, leading the band through tight arrangements that also leave room to get instrumentally loose when the vibes invite it. When one of those instrumentalists is blues guitar legend Greg Koch, it results in a mess of goodness. But Tweed Funk can do just fine on their own, too, be it on remakes of inspirations such as Johnny "Guitar" Watson and James Brown (the latter in a most amusing manner) or on sweat-soaked originals that are sure to heighten their profile in the blues worldand likely beyond it.<em><br /><br />A CD release party takes place May 11 at Shank Hall with the WhiskeyBelles.</em> <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /> </p>