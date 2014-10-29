The Uptown Savages: Rock ’N’ Roll With You (Cuca)

×

Jon Ziegler advocates vintage American music on his Friday morning WMSE show, “The Chicken Shack. x93 And he just doesn’t sit back and spin records—he makes them, with all three of his bands. Ziegler’s surf instrumental group The Exotics will release a best-of LP early next year, and his country-rock Doghouse Flowers are set to record their follow-up album in February.

Meanwhile, Ziegler’s long-running Uptown Savages have issued their latest CD. The group began in the late ’90s playing rockabilly and hillbilly boogie, but changed course after Ziegler visited New Orleans. “The focus on this record is on that New Orleans Fats Domino R&B sound, x93 he says. And that’s no lie: the Savages co-founder, Jack Stewart, keeps the Huey “Piano x93 Smith boogie rolling whether at mid- or up-tempo. Most songs are originals, with writing duties split down the middle between Stewart and Ziegler.

Another impression left by his Crescent City visit was the necessity of not one but two saxophonists. On Rock ’N’ Roll With You , Mary Rodgers holds down the bottom on baritone while Andrew Spadafora toots the tenor. Powerful, supple rhythms are set by drummer Bill Backes and Peter Balistreri on the upright bass. Ziegler trades guitar with Dave Smith while singing with authoritative gusto.

Wisconsin music buffs will note the name of The Uptown Savages’ record label, Cuca. The historic company began in the polka era of the 1950s and became one of the early rock ’n’ roll labels in the Badger State. Cuca’s owner James Kirchstein has bestowed his blessings on the project.

CD release party Friday, Oct. 31 at Frank’s Power Plant, 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The Invaders open the show.