<span>Releasing a cover tunes album can be a way for a performer to tread water or an opportunity to reflect on the influences that shaped him. Willie Nelson's <em>Remember Me</em> is the later. A collection of familiar country songs from the 1940s through the 1970s, <em>Remember Me</em> represents many moods, including devotion (”Remember Me”), breaking free (“I'm Movin' On”), depression (“Sunday Morning Coming Down”) and just foolin' around (“This Old House”). Nelson's lived-in, well-creased voice is at ease in every setting; some of the arrangements, especially the subtle blues inflections of “Sixteen Tons,” are among the best ever.</span>