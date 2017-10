Milwaukee’s Xposed 4heads are partying like it’s 1982 on their new release. A favorite on WMSE in the station’s early years, the 4heads could have been called mock new wave—Devo with a more obvious smirk. On the three-song Dumb Music for Smart People , Xposed 4heads revisit familiar territory with ironic lyrics set to Lego melodies and tinker-toy synthesizers. It’s the new wave all over again—and it’s all good fun.