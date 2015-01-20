Yagull: Kai (MoonJune)

Yagull is a quiet duo recording for a New York label more associated with louder, often metallic, music on the cusp of prog and fusion. Some of Yagull’s original compositions have a rock texture; they even turn in lovely renditions of a pair of ’70s rock classics, Free’s “Wishing Well x93 and Deep Purple’s “Burn. x93 Pianist Kana Kamitsubo and multi-instrumentalist (but usually guitarist) Sasha Markovic receive a little help from a lot of friends, adding lute, flute, violin and other sonic elements to this polished effort.