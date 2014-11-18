Brian Setzer Orchestra w/ The Record Company @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

× Expand Photos courtesy Wendy Schreier

The snow appeared early this year and as if right on cue, Brian Setzer flew into town like a magical holiday entity. Backed with his 17 piece orchestra, the “Christmas Rocks Extravaganza x93 tour determined Milwaukee was on the “nice x93 list for the first of a two night stint at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Northern Lights Theater.

After an opening set by blues rock band The Record Company (led by Wisconsin native Chris Vos, who now lives in Los Angeles), the orchestra filed onstage, followed by Setzer himself. They opened with “Dig That Crazy Santa Claus, x93 which set the mood of the show—hepcat holiday music with more swing than the boring, omnipresent standards you hear drifting out of the shopping mall.

Dressed a little bit Dr. Seuss, a little bit Charles Dickens, Setzer wore a floppy suit coat with a red carnation pinned to the lapel, and a pair of black and white creepers, standard issue footwear for the entire orchestra. The band and backup singers all wore sparkly green outfits and the stage was decorated with chrysanthemums, garland and bows, and Christmas trees. Armed with a rack of vibrant guitars, Setzer had a twinkle in his eye as he showed off his guitar solo skills.

He delivered exactly what you’d hope for—amped up versions of “Sleigh Ride x93 and “Jingle Bell Rock, x93 and an entertaining medley of jazz Christmas song “’Zat You Santa Claus?, x93 which split into “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch. x93 Costumed performers brought the Grinch, Santa and Setzer together for a brief can-can dance for the song’s finale.

The entire show wasn’t all holiday hokum, though. Some of Setzer’s finest moments came from revisiting the past, delivering some of his well-known hits from his days as frontman for The Stray Cats. He played “Stray Cat Strut, x93 while somehow managing to fit “The Pink Panther Theme x93 somewhere in the middle, as well as “(She’s) Sexy kknd 17, x93 and “Rock This Town. x93 They also played the orchestra’s swing revival hit, 1998’s Louis Prima cover “Jump Jive An’ Wail. x93 Some of his inspired non-holiday covers included Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire, x93 and Santo & Johnny’s hypnotic “Sleep Walk. x93 They also delivered some new rockabilly and swing material, like the song “Nothing is a Sure Thing. x93

After more than 10 years of touring behind Christmas material, the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s performance is as tight as can be, and a fun holiday treat to see Setzer still so enthusiastically executing the show.

The Brian Setzer Orchestra plays the second of two nights at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.