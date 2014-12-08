Catacombz w/ Dogs in Ecstacy and (ORB) @ Riverwest Public House

× Expand Eric Loveridge

After an incredibly productive, restlessly creative decade, Catacombz are no more. It’s tempting then to turn this into a eulogy, to lament the beloved local psych rockers’ demise by trotting out a bunch of lame platitudes about music and memory and what a long, strange trip it’s been, but, while they’d all be true, Catacombz deserve better than that. Throughout their 10-year run, which spawned five remarkably strong releases including the new parting-gift EP II , they’ve been so steadfastly focused on pushing things forward that nostalgia, however heartfelt, just seems wildly inappropriate. That’s probably why there was so little of it in the air at Saturday night's fun-filled farewell performance at the Riverwest Public House; after all, what better way to step into the still promising future than with yet another big bash?

Given the band’s track record of using whatever stature and success they’ve enjoyed to also help promote other worthy acts, it’s unsurprising that tonight’s bill boasted a pair of impeccably chosen openers. First up was (ORB), a Milwaukee/Chicago duo comprised of two-thirds of the sadly defunct synth-punk outfit Terrior Bute, who retain a fair amount of their former project’s spazzy energy, notably on the earworm single “Whole Wide World, x93 but balance it out with a newfound taste for spacey prog. Following them was nü-grunge heroes Dogs in Ecstasy, whose unassuming attitude and stage presence belies the fact that they’re easily one of the city’s best rock bands, a reputation that should only be further cemented by the solid new material on display here, such as “Sympathy for the Sound Guy x93 and “Do Me Ronnie. x93

By this point, the venue was packed and, perhaps because the band was already on hiatus, the crowd seemed more interested in partying with Catacombz again than saying any teary goodbyes. Regardless, excitement ran high as they launched into a well-crafted set that touched on nearly every phase of their evolution, starting with the slow build of “Ferrous Bogarts x93 from their 2011 sophomore effort Mother Tongue One . While the inspired show provided a psychedelic trip down memory lane though, even going so far as to change personnel to reflect their lineup shifts, it was II that took center stage, reaffirming their emphasis on the new. That’s good too, because as sad as it is to see Catacombz part ways, it’s just as exciting to see what its members will move on to next.