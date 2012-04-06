Youth Lagoon @ Turner Hall Ballroom

"I didn't know it was possible for a person to throw up 10 times," Youth Lagoon's Trevor Powers told the crowd at Turner Hall Ballroom Thursday night, apologizing for a case of food poisoning he'd picked up on the road. The 22-year-old didn't look well. Pale and slumped over his synthesizer, he kept his movements and between-song chatter to a minimum; it seemed to take all the energy he had just to make it through his songs.<br /><br />Powers' malaise cut the show short—very short: He played just six songs, with no encore—but aside from the abbreviated set, it was hard to imagine that food-poisoned Youth Lagoon was all that different from perfectly healthy Youth Lagoon. Where a bedroom-pop project like Neon Indian can transform itself for the stage into a lively, full-band dance party, that sort of reinvention seems out of the question for a songwriter as introverted as Powers. Instead, Youth Lagoon's two-man live setup stays true to the small scale of their 2011 debut, <em>The Year of Hibernation</em>, an intimate album inspired by Powers' many anxieties and social phobias. The band's entire rig—a guitar and a couple of keyboards—could probably fit into a mid-size sedan, and the guitarist often seemed to be on stage as much to take some of the attention off of the crowd-shy singer as for his playing. Even if his meal had sat better with him, Powers wasn't going to be doing any onstage jump-kicks at this show.<br /><br />Though the skimpy set left plenty of fans grumbling as they filtered down Turner Hall's lopsided stairs onto Fourth Street, six songs didn't feel unreasonable for a band touring behind just one eight-track album. And at least they sounded good. Powers sang with unexpected strength, revving his tiny, whimpering voice into a stirring yowl. If he ever sounded a little queasy, it was only because he always sings that way.<br /><br />Where Youth Lagoon kept things deliberately small, their Brooklyn tour-mates Porcelain Raft demonstrated how much power a two-man lineup can muster. The duo's meaty indie-rock was proudly grandiose, colored with shades of U2, Oasis and Radiohead at their most sky-scraping. The West Bend quartet Blessed Feathers opened the night on a more rustic note with a convivial set of rickety, Neutral Milk Hotel-esque folk-pop. <br /><br /><em>Photo by CJ Foeckler </em><br />