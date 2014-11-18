Arctic Sleep’s Melancholy Metal Album

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bakerink

Trying to adequately describe Passage of Gaia , the new album by Milwaukee-based Arctic Sleep, is no easy task. The band, made up of core members Keith Dulemba (vocals, bass and cello) and Mike Gussis (guitar), note that their sound has been influenced by such genres as space-rock, doom and drone. Yet the first two songs on the record, “The Staircase x93 and “Terra Vindicta, x93 make it clear that Passage of Gaia is not interested in finding a comfortable niche in any obscure sub-culture. These metal-infused rock songs are catchy, soaring and, at times, even anthemic.

There is little doubt that Passage of Gaia is a “heavy x93 record, both sonically and lyrically. Yet what sets Arctic Sleep apart from so many of their peers is Keith D’s vocals. Eschewing the guttural moans and Cookie Monster-esque vocals that many metal bands embrace, Keith D actually sings—and sings well.

“We consider the fact that they [the vocals] are not typical for heavy music to be a strong point, and something that makes our band unique and stand apart from the masses, x93 Keith D explains. “With this album, I wanted to bring vocals even more to the forefront. x93 This decision plays in the album’s favor. The clean vocals provide songs like slow-burning “Green Dragon x93 and the more rocking “Antipode x93 with an emotional depth that most bands, regardless of genre, cannot reach.

At the same time, the lyrics on Passage of Gaia further enhance the album’s emotional impact. Like many heavy bands, Keith D sings about such topics as death and mortality. Yet his lyrics have little time for any sort of morbid fascination for these things; instead, Keith D stresses the vulnerability that these inevitabilities often produce.

“I have often had my own struggles dealing with the concept of mortality in general and anxieties about life and death, x93 notes Keith D. “I have difficulty accepting these concepts and making any sense of them. I think my insecurities with these subjects becomes a recurring theme, lyrically. x93 Through this process, Passage of Gaia becomes less an angry record, and more of a melancholy one.

All of these assets come together on Passage of Gaia for the album’s epic title track. Clocking in at more than nine minutes, “Passage of Gaia x93 rides Keith D’s melodic vocal lines over a series of musical peaks and valleys before culminating in a cathartic two-minute instrumental burst of energy. Here, the song’s structure seems to suggest the journey from life to death described in Keith D’s lyrics. “So torch the sails and cast this atlas to the brine, x93 sings Keith D, “as pain gives way to the compassion of the tides. x93 Connected to this image of the beauty of the sea, death comes to be seen as something both powerful and natural. And like nature itself, it demands to be respected.

After parting ways with their drummer last year, Arctic Sleep recorded Passage of Gaia , their sixth album, as a two-piece. In a wonderful pairing, the group will be joined by drummer John Gleisner for their upcoming record-release show. The sheer energy of Gleisner, best known for his work with the insanely loud Northless, will make the tracks on Passage of Gaia all the more powerful. This is a show not to be missed.

Arctic Sleep play a record release show Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. at the Cactus Club with Arbor, Tyranny is Tyranny and Volunteer.

Stream Passage of Gaia below.