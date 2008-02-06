10,000 Lakes Festival Opportunity

×
Calling all local jambands looking to pad their presskit: An organization called Ourstage is offering you a chance to win a paying gig at this July’s 10,000 Lakes Festival in northern Minnesota. 10,000 Lakes, of course, is the closest of the major jam-centric music festivals to Milwaukee (it can usually be counted on to draw about 20,000 fans, and at least a member of Phish or a stray Grateful Dead alum).Here’s the [very] abridged info, straight from the press release:
Milwaukee artists can register on Ourstage without submission fees for their chance to be chosen to perform at Stonefly Brewing Company on Friday, April 25, where one artist will win a paid performance slot at this year’s 10,000 Lakes Festival. Letting the fans decide, the winning artist is chosen through popular audience vote, one ticket = one vote.For more information, visit Ourstage.com.
The final date for Milwaukee artist submission is March 23. . In addition to the cosmic break of a lifetime, winning artists will receive $500 for their festival performance, along with complimentary camping and select meals for each performing member, however; travel and lodging costs are not provided.