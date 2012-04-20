Here's the 2012 Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Headliner Lineup

Featuring Jimmy Cliff, The Head and the Heart and Galactic

by

Summerfest side-stage headliner lineups are going to be coming fast and furious over the next couple of weeks. Here\'s the 2012 lineup for the festival\'s Briggs &amp; Stratton Big Backyard stage:<br /><br />June 27&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Gov\'t Mule<br />June 28&nbsp;&nbsp; 9:30 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Eric Benet<br />June 29&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Jimmy Cliff<br />June 30&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Three Dog Night<br />July 1&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 6 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Mayer Hawthorne<br />&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 8 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; tune-yards<br />&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; The Head and the Heart<br />July 3&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Robert Randolph &amp; the Family Band<br />July 4&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Galactic<br />July 5&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; TBD<br />July 6&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Grace Potter and the Nocturnals<br />July 7&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Phil Vassar<br />July 8&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 9:30 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Squeeze<br /><br />