Here's the 2012 Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Headliner Lineup

Summerfest side-stage headliner lineups are going to be coming fast and furious over the next couple of weeks. Here\'s the 2012 lineup for the festival\'s Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage:<br /><br />June 27 10 pm Gov\'t Mule<br />June 28 9:30 pm Eric Benet<br />June 29 10 pm Jimmy Cliff<br />June 30 10 pm Three Dog Night<br />July 1 6 pm Mayer Hawthorne<br /> 8 pm tune-yards<br /> 10 pm The Head and the Heart<br />July 3 10 pm Robert Randolph & the Family Band<br />July 4 10 pm Galactic<br />July 5 10 pm TBD<br />July 6 10 pm Grace Potter and the Nocturnals<br />July 7 10 pm Phil Vassar<br />July 8 9:30 pm Squeeze<br /><br />