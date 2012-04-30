Here's the 2012 Chill on the Hill Lineup

Bay View\'s popular Chill on the Hill concert series at the Humbodlt Park bandshell will return on June 5 and run each Tuesday through the end of August. The Bay View Neighborhood Association released <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill_on_the_hill\">the complete schedule</a> yesterday:<br /> <blockquote><br />June 5th -- Headliner:&nbsp; Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys (Blues)<br /><br />June 12th -- Headliner:&nbsp; Honkytonkitis/The Carpetbaggers (Alternative Country)&nbsp; Opener:&nbsp; Brian Smith from God\'s Outlaw<br /><br />June 19th -- Headliner:&nbsp; The Squeezettes (Polka)&nbsp; Opener:&nbsp; Sophia\'s Heart Chorus<br /><br />June 26th -- Headliner:&nbsp; Great Lake Drifters/Vitrolum Republic (Alternative Americana/Indie) <br /><br />July 3rd -- Headliner:&nbsp; American Legion Band (Traditional Patriotic)<br /><br />July 10th -- Headliner:&nbsp; Opus Jazz (Jazz)&nbsp; Opener:&nbsp; Nastassja Bates&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; <br /><br />July 17th -- Headliner:&nbsp; Fresh Cut Collective (Pop Funk)<br /><br />July 24th -- Headliner:&nbsp; Dick Satan Trio/The Exotics (Go-go Fun)<br /><br />July 31st -- Headliner:&nbsp; I Am Not a Pilot (Alternative)&nbsp; Opener:&nbsp; Magnificent Performing Strings<br /><br />August 7th -- Headliner:&nbsp; Orpheus/The Bottom Line (Kids/Family Night)&nbsp; Opener:&nbsp; Iron Jawed Angels<br /><br />August 14th -- Headliner:&nbsp; The Gleasons (Irish)&nbsp; Opener:&nbsp; Kinsella Academy of Irish Dance<br /><br />August 21st -- Headliner:&nbsp; The Barrettes/Venus in Furs (Womens Rock Night)<br /><br />August 28th -- Headliner:&nbsp; D\'Calleson (Salsa)<br /><br /></blockquote>