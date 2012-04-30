Here's the 2012 Chill on the Hill Lineup

Bay View\'s popular Chill on the Hill concert series at the Humbodlt Park bandshell will return on June 5 and run each Tuesday through the end of August. The Bay View Neighborhood Association released <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill_on_the_hill\">the complete schedule</a> yesterday:<br /> <blockquote><br />June 5th -- Headliner: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys (Blues)<br /><br />June 12th -- Headliner: Honkytonkitis/The Carpetbaggers (Alternative Country) Opener: Brian Smith from God\'s Outlaw<br /><br />June 19th -- Headliner: The Squeezettes (Polka) Opener: Sophia\'s Heart Chorus<br /><br />June 26th -- Headliner: Great Lake Drifters/Vitrolum Republic (Alternative Americana/Indie) <br /><br />July 3rd -- Headliner: American Legion Band (Traditional Patriotic)<br /><br />July 10th -- Headliner: Opus Jazz (Jazz) Opener: Nastassja Bates <br /><br />July 17th -- Headliner: Fresh Cut Collective (Pop Funk)<br /><br />July 24th -- Headliner: Dick Satan Trio/The Exotics (Go-go Fun)<br /><br />July 31st -- Headliner: I Am Not a Pilot (Alternative) Opener: Magnificent Performing Strings<br /><br />August 7th -- Headliner: Orpheus/The Bottom Line (Kids/Family Night) Opener: Iron Jawed Angels<br /><br />August 14th -- Headliner: The Gleasons (Irish) Opener: Kinsella Academy of Irish Dance<br /><br />August 21st -- Headliner: The Barrettes/Venus in Furs (Womens Rock Night)<br /><br />August 28th -- Headliner: D\'Calleson (Salsa)<br /><br /></blockquote>