2k Treasures: Bun B - "II Trill"

2k Treasures, a series revisiting some of the decade’s overlooked and underrated albums, continues today with a look back at Bun B’s 2008 album, II Trill.

Bun B’s narrative arch is one of the most touching in the history of hip-hop. He dedicated his entire adult life to his duo UGK and longtime collaborator Pimp C, only going solo out of necessity after Pimp C went to jail in 2002. Even then, doing so only to pay some bills and keep the UGK brand alive. When Pimp C was finally released in late 2005, Bun B was elated, and the two swiftly went to work on new UGK material.

Their reunion was short lived, however, cut short by Pimp C’s sudden death of an accidental overdose less than two years later.

The history of rap is filled with similar stories of fallen comrades, but few rappers have grieved as openly as Bun B did. In an interview with Vibe shortly after Pimp C's death, Bun B recalled his final exchange with his best friend.

“We met, we hugged, said we loved each other,” he said. “When we separate we always make sure we hug and say we love each other … I loved him, and he loved me, and we're never ashamed to say it. And I know we're in the era of ‘pause’ and ‘no homo’ and all that, and that's all fine and dandy, but if you really love your homie, don't feel like you can't tell him you love him.”

For the second time Bun B found himself an involuntary solo artist, and once again he dutifully carried on in service of Pimp C’s legacy, dedicating his 2008 solo album II Trill to him. II Trill isn’t a weepy memorial, though; it’s as vibrant and full of life as anything UGK recorded, and arguably better.

The tragic irony of Bun B’s careeras much offense as he would take at the suggestionis that although he’s dedicated it entirely to Pimp C, he shines as brightly on his own. For the all the undeniable chemistry he had with Pimp C, he’s able to easily recreate it with the myriad guests who line II Trill: Young Buck, Lupe Fiasco, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Slum Thug, Mike Jones, David Banner, JuvenileBun B pretty much plays nice with everyone. His methodical, towering flow complements any voice it’s paired with, and it sounds particular fantastic over these beats: soulful, southern trunk rattlers that boom with orchestral grandeur.

II Trill proves that as much as Bun B loved Pimp C, as an artist, he didn't need Pimp C.

Most tracks on the album play like singles; three of my favorites are embedded below:

