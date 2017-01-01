2k Treasures: Revisiting the Decade's Overlooked Albums

×

Funeral, Illinois, Kid A and Yankee Hotel Foxtrot are allremarkable albums that you should hear, but you probably alreadyknew that, didn’t you? The definitive list of the best albums of the decade has already been written a dozen times over, soI’m going to do something different with my end-of-the-decade coverage. Insteadof compiling another list of the best records, for the next couple weeks I’ll bespotlighting great albums that have been mostly excluded from the major decade-end lists. Some were underrated from thebeginning, some were briefly acclaimed then forgotten about (in some cases because the band behind them broke up), others were barelyheard in the first place. None will dethrone White Stripes or Radiohead inthe hearts of the masses, but the end of the decade provides us with as good anopportunity as any to revisit them and pass on their recommendations.



2k Treasures coverage begins on this blog tomorrow; please feel free to chimein anytime and share recommendations of your own favorite overlooked recordsfrom the decade.