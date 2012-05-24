Action Bronson, Riff Raff and Dana Coppa Do Milwaukee in the "Hot Shots" Video

If you\'re looking for a supergroup of oddball white rappers, you could do a lot worse than the trio of Brooklyn food-and-wrestling enthusiast Action Bronson, MTV-reality-star-turned-Soulja-Boy-protege Riff Raff, and Brew City luminary Dana Coppafeel, who met up in Milwaukee this spring to record the track "Hot Shots Part Duex." (Given Bronson\'s love of trash cinema, I\'m guessing the song title was his idea.) The song\'s release this week couldn\'t have been more poorly timed, since it\'s likely to be overshadowed by news of <a href=\"http://pitchfork.com/news/46626-action-bronson-stupidly-posts-photo-of-drunk-mexican-tranny-rightly-gets-in-trouble/\">some horrible shit that Bronson did</a>, but the track itself is fantastic, a chilled-out slab of blunted soul from Milwaukee producer White Russian. The partially animated video is a blast, too. Fittingly for a gourmet, Bronson filmed his verses outside of the Milwaukee Public Market. Coppa, whose palette apparently isn\'t as sophisticated, filmed his while eating an ironing-board grilled-cheese sandwich.<br /><br />Stream the video below:<br /> <p> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/WpiFF6K1iZQ\"></iframe> </p>