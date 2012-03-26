Aerosmith is the Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner

Aerosmith will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, July 7 at 8 p.m., Summerfest announced this morning. The rock group will share the bill with fellow \'70s rock veterans Cheap Trick. Aerosmith\'s summer "Global Warming" tour comes as a relief to longtime fans, who feared for the band\'s future after guitarist Joe Perry began to feud with singer Steven Tyler over, among other things, Tyler\'s judging gig on "American Idol." Tensions between the two have since settled, and there\'s now talk of a new album (the band\'s first since 2004\'s bluesy <em>Honkin\' on Bobo</em>), though no specifics have been announced. <br /><br />Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m.; prices have not yet been announced. <br /><br />Also announced this morning: The Dukes of September, the soft-rock supergroup featuring Donald Fagan, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs, will play the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Danzig. Tickets are $45-$75 and go on sale on Friday, March 30 at noon, and Danzig is not actually on the bill.