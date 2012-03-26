Aerosmith is the Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner

Theyll be playing Summerfest with Cheap Trick

Aerosmith will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, July 7 at 8 p.m., Summerfest announced this morning. The rock group will share the bill with fellow \'70s rock veterans Cheap Trick. Aerosmith\'s summer &quot;Global Warming&quot; tour comes as a relief to longtime fans, who feared for the band\'s future after guitarist Joe Perry began to feud with singer Steven Tyler over, among other things, Tyler\'s judging gig on &quot;American Idol.&quot; Tensions between the two have since settled, and there\'s now talk of a new album (the band\'s first since 2004\'s bluesy <em>Honkin\' on Bobo</em>), though no specifics have been announced. <br /><br />Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m.; prices have not yet been announced. <br /><br />Also announced this morning: The Dukes of September, the soft-rock supergroup featuring Donald Fagan, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs, will play the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Danzig. Tickets are $45-$75 and go on sale on Friday, March 30 at noon, and Danzig is not actually on the bill.