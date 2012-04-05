Ani DiFranco to Play the Riverside Theater

The last few years have been unusually slow ones for Ani DiFranco. The prolific singer-songwriter once averaged about an album a year and toured behind them aggressively, but her latest album, this year\'s ¿Which Side Are You On? arrived a full four years after her previous effort, 2008\'s Red Letter Year. DiFranco just-announced concert at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Sept. 22, then, marks her first Milwaukee performance in five years. Reserved-seat tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at noon and are $35.