Atomic Glass Continues to Play on the Atomic Records Legacy

<p>Today has been marked by terrible news for local businesses. First came the news that <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/milwaukee/owner-says-rosebud-times-theaters-to-close-1149dpb-139828233.html\">the Times Cinema and Rosebud Theater will close</a> for good next week, which was followed by word that Soref\'s Carpet City<a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/business/sorefs-carpet-city-closes-j149ij3-139870973.html\"> has also closed its doors</a>. Local music fans, meanwhile, are still reeling from a deep wound that may never fully heal: the 2009 closing of Atomic Records, the city\'s beloved independent music store. That wound was salted when the old Atomic storefront became the home of Atomic Glass, a head shop that appropriated the Atomic name and image <a href=\"/blog-3969-the-zombie-corpse-of-atomic-records.html\">without permission</a> from Atomic Records owner Rich Menning. To longtime customers, the zombie-Atomic storefrontits large, once-welcoming windows now cloaked by seedy black curtainsstands as an ugly, painful reminder of what the city has lost, and of the struggles facing all local independent businesses. <br /></p> <p>So in a way it seems fitting that today was also the day that former Atomic Records patrons learned that Atomic Glass has also co-opted the design of the record store\'s iconic T-shirts. <a href=\"http://www.facebook.com/#!/photo.php?fbid=10150568816877895&amp;set=a.479722682894.257060.290234007894&amp;type=1\">A post to Facebook</a> from the Milwaukee Shirt Guys company this afternoon showcased the Atomic Glass shirts, and Facebook users quickly weighed in with their disapproval (sample responses: &quot;not cool,&quot; &quot;total sacrilege,&quot; &quot;disgusting,&quot; and &quot;shameless!&quot;). &quot;Wow, first the name and now the logo?&quot; another commenter wrote. &quot;I\'m glad you guys got the business, but shame on Atomic Glass for trying to capitalize on something they have no affiliation with.&quot; Menning has weighed in as well. &quot;The owner of Atomic Glass knows I am not happy about this, yet he continues,&quot; he wrote on the Facebook comment thread. <br /><br />The original Atomic Records shirts, by the way, remain a source of revenue for Menning. You can still <a href=\"http://atomic-records.com/shirts.html\">order them here</a>.<br /><br /><br /></p>